Broken Arrow Police urge gun owners to avoid leaving guns in vehicles

Broken Arrow Police are asking for the public’s help to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

This year already they say there have been 118 vehicle burglaries in Broken Arrow, and in those crimes, 33 guns were stolen.

In fact, in more than 80-percent of those cases, the doors on the vehicle were simply left unlocked.

The tips from police are pretty straightforward: Don’t leave guns and other valuables inside your car, and lock the doors.

But if something is stolen, especially guns, they ask you to please report it.

