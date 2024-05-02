Broken Arrow Police warn about fake survey texts

BAPD Survey Examples Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police

Broken Arrow Police are in the midst of doing a major survey, to find out what the public thinks about the department.

But unfortunately, they say scammers have apparently jumped on board.

They say there have been a lot of fake surveys going around, often in the form of e-mails and text messages from scammers.

More examples of the real and fake surveys are pictured below.

The REAL survey is being done by Matrix Consulting Group and through the BAPD’s CodeRED app, they say.

So if you see a name different from Matrix or CodeRED, at least in the context of the Broken Arrow Police survey, it’s likely a scam.

BAPD Survey Examples 2 Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police

Police ask that you please call their non-emergency number at (918)-259-8400 to report any possible scams.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!