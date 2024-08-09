Broken Arrow teen returns to the world stage in international Muay Thai competition

Last year, we introduced you to Broken Arrow teenager Joseph Hobbs, an aspiring Muay Thai fighter.

At just 11 years old, Hobbs starting pressing his face up against the glass windows at Forza Combat Sports in Broken Arrow, a martial arts academy founded in 2016. Owner Leo Perrucci said Joseph was fascinated by what he saw in the gym, so eventually he invited Joseph in and starting working with him.

By the time Joseph was 16, he was winning fights well beyond his experience level. In competition, he won a silver medal in the USMTA North American Championships, won a national title in the US Muay Thai Open and has won the TBA World Title in his weight class.

Read more on their history together here

Last year when we first met Joseph, he was just about to represent Team USA at the IFMA World Championships in Türkiye. The then 16-year-old went 1-and-1, winning his first bout after recovering from food poisoning. He lost his second fight, ending his run in the tournament.

Now 17, Joseph Hobbs is headed back to the IFMA World Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Listen to Joseph and Leo with KRMG’s Skyler Cooper here







