Broken Arrow ‘Trash Bash & Recycling Rally’ is tomorrow

Tomorrow is the Broken Arrow Trash Bash and Recycling Rally, and just like the name says, the event has two parts.

As part of the ‘Trash Bash’ portion, groups of volunteers will go all around the city picking up litter.

The Recycling Rally, which is at Events Park by 101st and the Creek Turnpike from 8:00 a.m. to Noon, gives Broken Arrow residents a chance to drop off a wide array of recyclables, including many hard-to-recycle items.

“From ammunition that you may find, medication, ‘sharps,’ fire extinguishers, batteries, plastic bags, tires... I mean, there’s always a prize for the most unique item someone finds,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon.

At past Trash Bash events, which are held twice a year, they’ve cleaned up around 100-tons of litter and recycled around 10-tons of material.

