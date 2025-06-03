Broken Arrow unveils proposed 456m budget plan for next fiscal year

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — City Councilors in Broken Arrow revealed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year last night.

The proposed $455,957,612 plan is smaller than last year’s, but the plan does include utility rate increases for water, stormwater, and sewer services.

The proposed 2026 budget is about $16 million less than last year’s, even though operational costs are up roughly 10%.

A big part of the budget includes proposed annual rate hikes:

A 7% annual water revenue increase that went into effect October 1, 2023, and implement a series of 2% annual water revenue increases to go into effect October 1 of 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028.

A 7% annual wastewater revenue increase that went into effect October 1, 2023, and implement a series of 13% annual wastewater increases to go into effect October 1 of 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028.

A 9% annual stormwater revenue increase that went into effect October 1, 2023, and implement a series of 2% annual stormwater increases to go into effect October 1 of 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028.

An increase in the monthly Residential solid waste and recycling fee of $5.00 that went into effect October 1, 2023, and an increase of $2.50 annually to go into effect October 1 of 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Officials say the increases are necessary to support ongoing maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

The Broken Arrow City Council is set to vote on the proposed budget on June 16.

You can read the proposed budget for yourself here.