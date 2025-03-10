Broken Arrow wants input from citizens on city parks

By Steve Berg

Here’s your chance to give your two cents on what you would like to see at city parks in Broken Arrow.

The city is conducting a short online survey, and officials say they’ll consider your input as they get formulate the next General Obligation Bond Election, set for April in 2026.

They say they want your thoughts on a new community center in south Broken Arrow, building out the amenities at Elam Park, and expanding the trail system, as well as other projects.

You can find the online survey here.





