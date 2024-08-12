Broken Arrow woman accused of shooting her boyfriend

Alexis Anderson

By Skyler Cooper

Broken Arrow police said a woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the leg Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened in a neighborhood near New Orleans and Elm.

Police said the two were arguing before the shot was fired. The victim went to the hospital where he was treated and released.

BAPD said the victim told them his girlfriend, 26-year-old Alexis Anderson, pulled the trigger.

Anderson was arrested near 71st and Highway 169 in Tulsa, BAPD said.

Police said she’ll face a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!