Brush fire closes 111th Street near Elm in Jenks

A large brush fire started around 4:00 pm on the west corner of 111th and Elm Street.

JENKS, Okla. — A large brush fire started around 4:00 pm on the west corner of 111th and Elm Street.

Jenks Police closed a small section of 111th Street near Elm for more than an hour while firefighters battled the flames.

Jenks Fire Captain Kyle Flora says firefighters were able to make access off a dirt road where they encountered a structure.

The structure, Flora says, appears to have been abandoned for a while and was not threatened at that immediate time.

JFD brought out one brush truck and called for Glenpool Fire to assist with another brush truck.

JFD also asked Bixby Fire to bring out an additional brush truck because of the difficulty they were having reaching the fire due to thick brush.

The JFD rescue truck was also set up on the west side of the brush fire to protect the homes in a nearby neighborhood.

The fire never approached the homes.

As a precaution, JFD also had a ladder truck posted on the other side of 111th to protect Walmart if need be.

The fire was extinguished by 5 pm, and the road was opened back up around 5:30 pm.