Burglars take $31,000 worth of items from south Tulsa home, police say

Possible suspects in Tulsa burglary Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police are asking for help to identify two possible suspects in a burglary at a south Tulsa home.

TPD says it happened on September 22nd around 4:00 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of South Trenton Avenue, which is between Peoria and Utica.

They say the homeowner came home and found the side door open and a master bedroom window broken out.

They say the perpetrator or perpetrators took jewelry, cash, designer purses, guns, and more, worth approximately $31,000.

Tulsa Police are asking for help to identify two men caught by a surveillance camera (pictured above), who they think might be involved.

If you recognize one or both of these people or have any information, you can contact Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous.

They ask that you reference the case number 2025-048887.

