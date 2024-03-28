Business-minded women mix, mingle and network at the 4th KRMG and MIX96 Women in Business Mixer

JENKS, Okla. — The fourth KRMG and MIX96.5 Women in Business Mixer was a roaring success.

Networking is often not something women do when they get together and events like this help Tulsa women discover how to use their strengths to break glass ceilings in the business world.

More than 150 business-minded women packed La Belle Restaurant on the Riverwalk in Jenks Wednesday to network and exchange advice.

The ladies listened intently to three successful women who shared tips and tricks that have helped them be successful.

Panelist Tammy Torkleson owns Indigo Technology. Torkleson says she thinks it is very important for women to support other women.

Torkleson says, “It’s ok to fail, it’s ok to be successful and it’s ok to connect.”

Panelist Carmela Hill co-owns Le Belle Restaurant and Events. Hill talked about taking time for yourself and being bold in business.

Tulsa Zoo President and CEO, Lindsay Hutchison talked about her journey to success and climbing the corporate ladder.

Taylor Hanoch says women need to work together. Hanoch said, “I think we could use more events like this just so that we can learn to really uplift each other.”

“The panel speakers were fantastic, said Hanoch. “I really connected with a lot of what they said.”

Jennifer Huber said women definitely get treated differently in the workplace. Huber says, “If you are very forward or outspoken, you are considered a not-so-kind person, whereas men can do that and not be looked at that way. They see it as being respected.”

Chandra Sicardo attended the last KRMG and MIX96 Women in Business Mixer and says she enjoyed the expert panelists and a lot of what they said resonated with her. Sicardo said “The tenacity and drive. I admire all three of them and they are very intelligent. Never dull your shine really resonated with me.”

