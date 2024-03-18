Businesses in downtown Tulsa recently vandalized

Businesses in downtown Tulsa say they were recently vandalized (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Three downtown Tulsa businesses said they were recently vandalized.

The Vault, a bar near 7th and Cincinnati, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, near 7th and Boston, and Modern Spirits, a liquor store near 11th and Elgin, all said they were recently vandalized.

Kayle Lee from the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture said boarded-up buildings aren’t very inviting.

“We’re getting into the busy season of downtown, we have Mayfest and other festivals coming up and when you start coming downtown to all these boarded-up places it’s not very inviting,” Lee said.

She also said it makes it hard to showcase pride in their home.

“This is our home right?” Lee said. “We want to showcase how proud of it we are in all sorts of ways and it’s hard to do when it kind of looks like patched together. "

The businesses have now patched up the damage, but earlier today, The Vault and Tulsa Foundation for Architecture shared pictures of the damage on social media.

Vandalism sucks! 🪨🪵 We’re open, we’re all okay & thankful American Glass always has our back. People in glass houses really shouldn’t throw stones, y’all.

Posted by The Vault on Saturday, March 16, 2024

“Vandalism sucks!  We’re open, we’re all okay & thankful American Glass always has our back. People in glass houses really shouldn’t throw stones, y’all,” The Vault posted on Facebook.

Vandals hit a number of downtown buildings last night including TFA and The Vault. Please show our friends at The...

Posted by Tulsa Foundation for Architecture on Saturday, March 16, 2024

“Vandals hit a number of downtown buildings last night including TFA and The Vault.  Please show our friends at The Vault some extra love in the coming days. This is going to be an expensive fix for them,” the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture posted.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!