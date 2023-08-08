Call before you dig

Oklahoma Natural Gas Building The Oklahoma Natural Gas Building in downtown Tulsa (Staff)

By Glenn Schroeder

Friday is August 11th, National 8-11 day.

It serves as a reminder about the importance of safe digging practices and preventing damage to underground facilities.

Chris Carr is Vice President of Operations with Oklahoma Natural Gas: “On August 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 8-1-1 service before digging to reduce the risk of accidentally hitting an underground facility. Our highest priority is safety, and the best way to prevent injuries or disrupting service in your neighborhood and community is by contacting 811.”

Calling 811 connects you to a local one-call center, which notifies utility companies of your digging plans.



