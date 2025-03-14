Car burglar caught in the act, Tulsa Police say

Dillon Luke Honeyman Courtesy: Tulsa Police
By Steve Berg

A convicted thief is caught again, Tulsa Police say.

Tulsa Police say 30-year-old Dillon Honeyman, who has a lengthy criminal history including multiple larcenies according to court records, was caught this time taking a woman’s purse from a car in the driveway at a house near 31st and Garnett Wednesday a little before 3:00 p.m.

Police say the woman’s security camera caught the whole thing.

And, as luck would have it, TPD says the police helicopter was nearby and spotted Honeyman near the scene.

Police say they arrested him after a brief struggle, and they say they found the victim’s purse, which contained her driver’s license and multiple credit cards.

They say they also found items that link Honeyman to two more car burglaries.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three complaints of Burglary from a Vehicle after former commission of a felony and one complaint of Resisting Arrest.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!