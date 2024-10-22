Car bursts into flames in garage of home in south Tulsa

It was a close call for an elderly Tulsa man and his daughter, after his car apparently burst into flames in the garage and caught their house on fire.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the home near 97th and Hudson Avenue in south Tulsa.

A neighbor said she heard a ‘bang,’ saw the flames, and rushed over to help the man and his daughter get out of the house.

The man’s other daughter, Lesli Landin, said that her dad and sister are both partially disabled.

“They use assisted walkers, canes. They’re kind of slow movers, so thank God for our neighbors, just looking out on all sides,” Landin said.

The family says the car, a 2019 Buick Cascada, is relatively new and seemed to be in good shape, so they have no idea yet why it caught on fire.

They say their dad had just driven the car to run an errand, before it caught fire.




