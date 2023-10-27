Car crashes into Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili in Skiatook

At least one person was taken to the hospital with injures after a driver accidentally crashed into Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili in Skiatook Friday.

Owner Gary Baber said the woman was parked on the west side of the restaurant and mixed up the gas and brake pedals.

Baber said customers were seated just on the other side of that wall. He said they were thrown from their seats when the car crashed through.

Skiatook police said a few people had minor injuries, but one person was transported to the hospital.

Baber said they would patch the hole and stay open, but that seating section would be closed.