Caretaker killed by tiger at Oklahoma wildlife preserve

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma announced the death of Ryan Easley after a tiger attack.

The preserve said Easley died in an accident involving a tiger under his care on Saturday.

“Ryan was a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation. His love for animals, especially Big Cats, was evident in every aspect of his life.” Growler Pines posted on social media. “He dedicated his life to the protection and care of these magnificent animals, and he believed deeply in the mission of Growler Pines- to provide a safe and forever enriching home for the animals under his care.”

The preserve said the tragedy is a “painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world.”

“Growler Pines was more than just a place of work for Ryan, it was his calling, his passion and his life’s purpose. His courage, compassion and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten.” The group posted. “Ryan understood those risks- not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with- one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

Growler Pines asked for privacy and compassion for Easley’s family.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said Easley said Easley was an associate of Joseph Maldonado, also known as Joe Exotic, from the Netflix Series “Tiger King.”

PETA claimed Easley acquired tigers from Exotic and another “Tiger King” star, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

Maldonado even weighed in on the incident in a Facebook post .

“First of all I would like to send my prayers to Ryan Easley’s family for their loss. I have known Ryan for many years.” Maldonado posted. “No one can blame the tiger for what happened. We all take risk in what we do and we don’t need further laws to ban tigers because of this because you can get killed doing just about anything.”

Tours and encounters at Growler Pines are cancelled until further notice.