Carnival Cruise Lines imposes lifetime ban on couple caught fishing from their ship balcony

Carnival has confirmed that at least two passengers on a recent cruise have been permanently banned from sailing with the company. The ban came after footage surfaced, indicating that one of the passengers was fishing from the balcony of their room, a practice explicitly prohibited by Carnival.

In an emailed statement shared on Wednesday, a Carnival representative stated, “Fishing from our ships is prohibited. We have identified the guests, and they will not be cruising on Carnival again.”

The incident was initially brought to light when a TikTok user posted a video capturing the couple’s fishing behavior, as reported by Cruise Hive, a cruise news and resource site. It remains unclear whether the now-deleted TikTok video, which reportedly garnered millions of views, was originally shared by one of the banned guests.

Despite removing the original TikTok video, copies still circulate on the platform. These videos depict a passenger pulling in what seems to be a greenish-yellow fish, approximately a foot in length, using a fishing line. The passenger then lifts the fish, now entangled in the line, while another passenger’s voice comments on the catch.

Warning, the TikTok video includes some foul language.