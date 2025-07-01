Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight announces retirement

Catoosa Police Department’s Chief Ronnie Benight is announcing his retirement.

In a post shared to his personal Facebook, Ronnie Benight announced he would be officially retiring from his position as Chief of Police in September due to medical reasons. He will also be taking a leave of absence in the time leading up to his final date.

“It was a difficult decision, but I have decided to retire for the last time,” said Benight in his post. “My official date will be in September, but I’ll be taking leave until then. I was fortunate enough to have two additional families in my life at Tulsa PD and Catoosa PD. Being able to come back as Chief to where I started was a blessing I can’t describe. Walking away from a career that spanned 35 years [is] a little scary but due to some medical issues I need to focus on taking care of myself and getting better.”