Catoosa schools asking for additional $9M in bond election for new elementary school

Catoosa Public Schools.

By Skyler Cooper

A school bond election is on the ballot for voters in Catoosa Tuesday.

The district is asking for an additional $9 million to help fund its new elementary school.

Voters approved a $54 million dollar bond package for the school last year, but district leaders said economic issues have led to a shortage.

Superintendent Robert Schornick said they’ve hit budget restrictions due to higher federal interest rates, rising construction costs and supply chain issues.

Catoosa Public Schools said the additional $9M would help fund the early childhood wing at the new school.

The district said that would bring all of the district’s elementary students into one building.

Find your polling place here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!