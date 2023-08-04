Catoosa voters decide public safety funding proposals on Tuesday

Hard Rock Casino Tulsa (Russell Mills)

By Steve Berg

People in Catoosa will be going to the polls this upcoming Tuesday (August 8th) to vote on two different ballot questions, each of which, if approved, will increase funding for public safety.

The first would increase the franchise fee that PSO pays to Catoosa, from 2-percent to 3-percent.

The second one would increase the lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms from 5-percent to 8-percent.

In both cases, the funds are earmarked strictly for police and fire.

The city is also stressing that the hotel and motel tax is collected from ‘out-of-town’ guests, not from Catoosa residents that stay at Catoosa hotels.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!