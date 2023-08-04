Catoosa voters decide public safety funding proposals on Tuesday

People in Catoosa will be going to the polls this upcoming Tuesday (August 8th) to vote on two different ballot questions, each of which, if approved, will increase funding for public safety.

The first would increase the franchise fee that PSO pays to Catoosa, from 2-percent to 3-percent.

The second one would increase the lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms from 5-percent to 8-percent.

In both cases, the funds are earmarked strictly for police and fire.

The city is also stressing that the hotel and motel tax is collected from ‘out-of-town’ guests, not from Catoosa residents that stay at Catoosa hotels.

©2023 Cox Media Group