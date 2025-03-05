Caught on camera: porch pirate suspect arrested, police say

Tulsa Police say a combination of a neighbor’s doorbell camera and the police department’s FLOCK surveillance camera system helped them track down a porch pirate suspect, who is accused of taking things from a house near 15th and Lewis on Monday.

Police say the doorbell cameras captured images of the suspect, who they believe is Marty Wayne Miller (pictured below), and also got a good look at his vehicle.

Once the vehicle’s description was entered into the FLOCK system, detectives say they discovered the vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK camera near the scene of the crime.

They say it was then traced to Miller and was found at his home in west Tulsa.

They say he was arrested with the help of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Police say he admitted to the crime, and he’s now facing two counts of porch piracy.

Police say they were able to return several stolen items to their rightful owners.

Marty Wayne Miller Courtesy: Tulsa Police



