Cherokee County man receives life sentence for 2022 triple homicide

A Cherokee County man charged with murdering three people in 2022 will spend the rest of his life in prison, the Office of District 27 Attorney Jack Thorp announced on Tuesday.

Robert Edwin Lewis, 64, appeared before District Judge Douglas Kirkley on Tuesday to plead guilty to the murders of Deanna Tippey, Quinley Lamb and Brian Shackelford in January of 2022. Police arrested Robert Lewis after he called them from a slot machine at the Cherokee casino in Tahlequah wanting to turn himself in. The bodies of the three victims were found in a shallow grave on his property.

“These were horrific crimes and the victims, their families, and this community deserve justice,” says District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “I wanted to present this case to a Cherokee County jury and give the people of this community the chance to sentence him to death. However, as a practical matter, the defendant’s deteriorating mental and physical health made than an impossibility and I wanted to ensure the victims’ families were able to get closure.”

Lewis was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for each count of first-degree murder, according to the announcement.