Cherokee Nation opens severe weather assistance sites

Members of the Cherokee Nation affected by recent severe weather can now apply for assistance at one of several sites that just opened.
The Cherokee Nation opened locations in Claremore, Catoosa, Jay, Salina and Colcord.
To apply for assistance, the Cherokee Nation said you need to verify your address and have a Cherokee Citizen in the household. Citizens can only apply one time per address and you can’t have already applied at another site.
The following locations will be open from June 3rd to June 7th:
Claremore
Eastern Hills Baptist Church
16912 E 480 Rd
Claremore, Ok 74019
Open 10am -3pm
Catoosa
J.W. Sam-Gadusi Building
701 W Rollins St
Catoosa, OK 74015
Open 8am - 5pm
Pryor
Cherokee Nation Field Office
6789 Highway 69 South
Pryor, OK 74361
Open 8am - 5pm
Jay
Cherokee Nation Field Office
1178 W Cherokee St
Jay, OK 74346
Open 8am - 5pm
Colcord
Colcord Schools
433 S Larmon St
Colcord, OK 74338
Open 10am - 3pm
Salina
Salina Schools Cafeteria
909 N Saltwell St
Salina, OK 74365
Open 10am - 3pm
For more information, click here or call 918-453-5422