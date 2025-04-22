Cherokee Nation Principal Chief signs executive order expanding sustainability initiatives

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order outlining expanded initiatives the tribe is taking to address environmental sustainability.

The executive order was signed during an Earth Day celebration on Monday.

The tribe said the executive order focuses on eliminating polystyrene foam across Cherokee Nation entities, including among food ware containers, identifying opportunities to reduce paper and printing resources and establishing a food waste management task force to help promote food security within the reservation by reducing and managing food waste.

“Every day is an opportunity to honor the land we call home, help address human-driven climate change and ensure a sustainable future for the next seven generations,” said Chief Hoskin. “This Earth Day, we are reminded that facts and science must guide the decisions we make. We must deepen our commitment to the environment with bold action. By signing this new executive order, we are taking even more steps toward clean energy innovation, stronger climate resilience, and environmental equity. With support from our Natural Resources department and the Council of the Cherokee Nation, along with our many local, state, regional and federal partners, we know that although the task at hand is not an easy one, it is a task we can accomplish by working together.”

Chief Hoskin also announced the tribe’s Clean Energy and Environmental Task Force, established in 2024, will continue its efforts to guide the tribe toward a sustainable future.

A comprehensive report was also released highlighting the tribe’s progress and future sustainability plans.

Deputy Chief Bryan Warner emphasized that small changes can make a great impact.

“Our ancestors were the original stewards of this land, and it is our sacred responsibility to carry that legacy forward,” said Deputy Chief Warner. “By working together, we’ve shown how science, innovation, and cultural tradition can join forces to create sustainable solutions for Cherokee citizens and beyond.”

Leaders from the Council of the Cherokee Nation supported the executive order.

“Our elders did their part in ensuring, as a nation, we planted trees and did things that impact our environment. In the end, it comes down to what we are going to do for our kids, for their kids, and what kind of future we’re going to make for them,” said Speaker of the Council Mike Shambaugh.

Secretary of Natural Resources Christina Justice shared the strategic vision behind the task force and its role in shaping the tribe’s clean energy initiatives.

“As we look toward a future informed by environmental responsibility, there is more work to do,” said Secretary Justice. “The Cherokee Nation Natural Resources team has laid a strong foundation for tackling climate challenges while uplifting our communities, and as Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner have said, the Cherokee Nation’s efforts serve as a model for tribal nations and the world.”

The Cherokee Nation will also offer employees access to the tribe’s recycling center in Tahlequah for paper and cardboard products, one designated day per month.