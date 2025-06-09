Cherokee Nation releases unofficial General Election results

The unofficial results from the Cherokee Nation General Election are in.

Unofficial results show 7,717 people voted in the 2025 General Election. The Cherokee Nation Election Commission will meet on Monday to certify results.

The Cherokee Nation says six incumbents were re-elected to the Council of the Cherokee Nation.

The incumbents re-elected include Candessa Tehee of District 2, Joshua Sam of District 7, Melvina Shotpouch of District 10, Kendra McGeady of District 11, Danny Callison of District 15, and at-large Councilor Johnny Jack Kidwell. Newcomer Ashley Grant was also elected to District 5.

In the races for Districts 4 and 9, no candidate received the required 50 percent plus one vote, so voters in those districts will select among the top candidates from the General Election results for a run off.

In District 2, Tehee won by 279 votes, or 85 percent.

The Cherokee Nation Runoff Election will be held July 26.