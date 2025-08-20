Cherokee Nation unveils new art installation in Cherokee Cultural Pathway

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation unveiled “Blue Clan Woman,” a permanent art installation at the Cherokee Cultural Pathway in historic downtown Tahlequah.

The nearly 6-foot tall statue was made by Cherokee artist Daniel Horsechief and portrays the image of a Cherokee clan matriarch as she spreads a message of inclusions and peaceful coexistence.

“Due to the hard work of our talented Cherokee artists, now as you walk down the Cherokee Cultural Pathway you are truly immersed in culture, tradition and history,” said Cherokee Nation First Lady January Hoskin. “I encourage anyone visiting Tahlequah to walk this pathway and take a moment to feel the powerful cultural connection represented through each beautiful work of art.”

The Cherokee Nation said on the back of the sculpture, the heavens, sun and stars represent how the air, earth, plants, animals and people are all interconnected within the world.

The front features flames, lighting, and winds, illustrating opposition of peace.

The designs are all connected by a tree at the base to represent the deep roots of the Cherokee people and how the literal and spiritual being are intertwined.

The Cherokee Nation said Horsechief’s statue is the fifth large-scale installation at the pathway, joining the work of Cherokee artists Tama Roberts, Karen Sixkiller and Rebecca Kunz, as well as Cherokee National Treasurer Eddie Morrison.

As part of its rotating exhibitions, the pathway is also currently hosting “Jeff Edwards: The Future Will Be Cherokee” through Sept. 28. The display showcases 13 large-scale reproductions of some of his most well-known works, such as “Sequoyah Warhol” and “Cherokee on the Brain.”

You can find more information on Cherokee Nation exhibits and events by clicking here.