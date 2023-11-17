Chick-fil-A tests drone delivery service at select restaurants

By Jen Townley

BRANDON, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is testing a new way to deliver your order - flying it to you with a drone!

Drone delivery is only available for a limited time at a small number of restaurants, mostly in Florida.

The test location in Brandon, Florida is offering free delivery.

For obvious reasons, the delivery area is quite limited to a range close to the restaurant.

A video posted by 14 News in Evansville, Indiana showed workers packing an order in a box, then a representative with the company DroneUp secured the package to the drone, and off it went.

The drone hovered over its delivery spot and lowered the package down to the customer apparently through using a cable or wire.

If the trial proves successful, perhaps we’ll see drone delivery roll out to more Chick-fil-A restaurants.

