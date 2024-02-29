“ChiefsAholic” pleads guilty to charges related to 11 robberies, or attempted robberies

BIXBY, Okla. — Kansas City Chiefs super fan, known as “ChiefsAholic,” admitted to 11 robberies, or attempted robberies, across seven states in federal court on Wednesday.

29-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar also pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in a separate case filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

“Babudar walked into a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma, demanded money, and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. “Babudar posed a serious danger and risk to the public. I am thankful for the efforts of the Bixby Police Department, the FBI, and federal prosecutors in holding him accountable.”

He faces a sentence of up to 50 years in prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 10th.