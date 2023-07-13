Child dies after panhandling with adults in Owasso

A man and woman from Arkansas were arrested at a hotel near 31st and Memorial Wednesday after they called 911 about a child.

Police say the call came as a 2-year-old in cardiac arrest.

Torrez Smith and Rachel Alexander told police that they had traveled to Tulsa from Little Rock with two little girls and went to Owasso to panhandle with the children.

Police say Smith went to get the 2-year-old from the car and her body was limp. He tried CPR and took the girl inside their hotel room.

Torrez Smith

Paramedics pronounced the girl dead at the hotel.

Police say an initial examination of the child showed signs of physical abuse.

Prosecutors decided there was probable cause to arrest Alexander for abuse and neglect, and Smith for neglect and permitting abuse.

A 3-year-old was taken into DHS custody while awaiting Arkansas authorities to come get her.