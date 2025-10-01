Chip Keating announces run for governor’s race

OKLAHOMA CITY — A familiar name announced a decision Wednesday for a run for Oklahoma’s next governor

Chip Keating is the son of Former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating.

The Republican also served as Governor Kevin Stitt’s secretary of public safety.

Keating was a highway patrolman for four years.

“I’m a man of action,” said Keating. “And I’ll follow the Trump playbook to keep Oklahoma safe, stand firm in our conservative values, and build a safer, stronger state together.”

Keating stated in his announcement his top priorities are protecting Oklahoma families, public safety, a focus on reducing crime, and implementing President Donald Trump’s America First agenda on the state level.

Keating and his wife have three children and have been married for 20 years.