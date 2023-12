Authorities in Mayes County are investigating a fatal accident involving a semi and a horse-drawn carriage.

It happened shortly after 11 o’clock Sunday night near the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and 428 Road, about 2 miles west of Chouteau.

The 17-year-old driving the horse-drawn carriage was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

His name has not been released.

OHP says the driver of the semi, 48-year-old Thomas Daigle, was not injured.