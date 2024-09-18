City breaks ground on new Tulsa animal shelter

City leaders broke ground today on what will be a new shelter for the Tulsa Animal Welfare department, which will be rebranding to a new name: Tulsa Animal Services.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says the existing shelter is a cramped, hot, and humid environment that is harsh for both animal and workers alike and needed to be replaced decades ago.

The new shelter will be more than 24,000 square feet, with more than 300 kennels.

They say the new shelter will completely revamp the city’s approach to animal care and let them offer more proactive care with a clinic and surgery center.

Voters approved nearly $14 million for the shelter years ago, but it’s taken a long time to get started with construction.

The shelter is also trying to raise around $4 million in private money for some added features.







