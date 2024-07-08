City of Bristow holding flag design contest

BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow residents can be a part of history by participating in the city’s flag design contest.

Bristow Mayor Kris Wyatt says from their understanding, there has never been a flag for Bristow.

“So this is really interesting. I had a young man request to bring something before the city council and he had asked via a few texts and some Facebook posts ‘Does anyone know about an official flag for the city of Bristow?’,” said Wyatt.

Mayor Wyatt says the Bristow resident eventually did some research on the requirements of a flag, designed his own, and brought it to the city council.

“Quite honestly, I was blown away by the care he took to put this together and the intention that went behind it,” said Wyatt.

Mayor Wyatt says she and the city council were impressed and that’s when they decided this could use some city involvement. They came up with the flag design contest.

“I love and have always loved the idea of engaging the community in what the city does. I mean we are more than just what the city does, we are a community and I love input from residents on things like this,” said Wyatt.

FOX23 spoke to Bristow residents who say this is new and exciting for the city.

“I think its really cool. I think it’s going to be a new thing in Bristow that gets something to talk about in the town,” said David Wilson, Bristow resident.

Residents say this is a way for the town to stand out in the area.

“It’s kind of cool. I don’t know if any other town around us actually has a flag but I think its cool that Bristow is doing that,” said Shelby North, Bristow resident.

To see how much personality the city already has, FOX23 spoke with some Bristow residents to what what ideas should be included and one thing seemed to be common.

“Something to do with Route 66 and the pirate obviously. The pirate, I mean it’s Bristow pirates,” said Preston Reed, Bristow resident.

The city is proud of its school mascot.

“I think it would just be cool to have the Bristow pirate that’s on the high school. I think that would just be the coolest because everybody knows what it is and it wouldn’t be something new. It would just be something traditional that’s worked for years, said David Wilson, Bristow resident.

Bristow Flag Contest (City of Bristow)

While the creative juices seem to be flowing, Mayor Wyatt says she is excited to see what comes from all of this.

The entries for the flag design are due July 16.

You can learn more information about the contest by clicking here.