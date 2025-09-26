City of Broken Arrow hosts final public forum discussing bond issues on 2026 ballot

The City of Broken Arrow hosted their third and final public forum discussing the bond issues set to appear on the 2026 ballot.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon explained that the City of Broken Arrow can complete $400 million worth of projects without raising any taxes.

Currently the ballot is set to have $600 million worth of projects and the City is asking for the public’s help to narrow them down.

Spurgeon gave an overview of some of the major projects being discussed.

“Probably about 45 percent or so of the package of the $400 million will be for streets and roads, road widenings. You could see up to 12 additional road widenings, some intersection improvements. There’s some exciting projects in addition to asphalt and concrete [we’re] looking at doing public safety wise. We’re proposing some improvements to our training facilities to better train and prepare for the things we have to deal with as a public safety. There’s some exciting buildings and facilities, for example, the Rose District plaza expansion.”

Next month, the City will build the bond package based on the results from its forums and surveys. Afterwards, City Councilors will have to vote on it.

Once approved, the bond package will go before voters on April 7th, 2026.