City of Broken Arrow releases results of parks and recreation survey

The City of Broken Arrow preps for upcoming winter weather
By FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — City officials released the results of a parks and recreation survey for Broken Arrow.

The survey took 3,509 responses between March 10 and March 31. It asked citizens of Broken Arrow for feedback on a new community center, development of 53 acres of Elam Park, trail expansion and other recreational activities.

Citizens rated the importance of different features for the community center and amenities for Elam Park. The survey also asked citizens to rate the importance of potential future capital improvement projects in the city.

To see the full results, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!