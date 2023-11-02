City of Catoosa Park Board moves forward with Blue Whale redevelopment plan

Catoosa Blue Whale turns 50

By Jen Townley

CATOOSA, Okla. -- The Blue Whale of Catoosa and the surrounding land are going to be redeveloped, to make the landmark a destination people will want to visit.

The Blue Whale has been an iconic Route 66 staple since 1972, and soon it’ll get a major facelift.

City Manager John Blish says the city’s park board passed a recommendation Tuesday to move forward with a proposal by Hampton Creative.

The proposal includes a miniature golf course, walking trails, pavilion lawn and Airbnb rentals.

Over the next two years, Blish says the city is looking to raise 6-to-7-million dollars.

The Catoosa City Council will meet next Monday to review and vote on the proposal.

Right now, Blish calls the landmark an attraction that leaves guests wanting more.


