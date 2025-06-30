City of Catoosa reopens bid for Blue Whale Park project

Catoosa Blue Whale
By FOX23.com News Staff

CATOOSA, Okla. — The City of Catoosa is reopening its bid for the Blue Whale Park project after previous bids exceeded budget.

The city said it is realigning the project’s scope with current economic conditions.

“The bids that came back exceeded the project budget, and as good stewards of city tax dollars and grant funding, the city has decided that we will re-bid the project,” said Catoosa Co-City Manager Josh Brown.

You can view the current renderings for the Catoosa Blue Whale Park project by clicking here. The city said project plans are subject to change, depending on available bids that meet the budget.

