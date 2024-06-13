City Councilor Grant Miller explains his decision not to seek re-election

TULSA — Tulsa District 5 City Councilor Grant Miller did not file to run for re-election this week, announcing on social media that he had decided to withdraw.

On his campaign Facebook page, Miller wrote “I do not take this decision lightly and I considered other ways I could protect the privacy of the people that mean the most to my life and still run and serve the residents of this community with success. Given my experience so far, and the hostility/attacks from other City leaders and activists, I simply cannot justify the risk.”

KRMG reached out to ask a few questions, and Miller spoke with our reporter late Thursday morning.

He said he reached the difficult decision after hearing from family members about their concerns.

“My family sort of had a bit of an intervention with me, and said ‘hey, you know, we understand that you have your values, and that you, you know, you’re not going to sit by and not speak what you believe to be the truth,’” Miller told KRMG. “‘It’s commendable, but you just aren’t in a position to do that any more the way that you’re getting attacked,’”

In recent months, Miller saw fellow city councilors as well as the mayor testify in opposition to his admission to the state bar - testimony which may well have contributed to the Bar Examiner Board’s decision not to admit him.

He got arrested for a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault in April, a case which was dropped the next month after his wife, the alleged victim, reportedly decided not to cooperate with prosecutors.

Miller’s seen as having a confrontational style, which hasn’t made him many friends at City Hall.

But asked if in retrospect he would have approached matters differently given what he now knows, Miller stood his ground.

“Maybe, some of the things I would have done differently,” he said, ”but there wouldn’t have been a ton of change. I mean, I feel like I did the right thing. I feel like I went in there and I said the things that I told people that I was going to say, and I pushed for the things that I told people I would push for.”

Miller plans to serve out his remaining months in office along those same lines, pointing out what he sees as deficiencies or shortcomings in city government.

He doesn’t currently endorse either of the candidates for that District 5 council seat, and says he won’t endorse Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert, who formerly held the seat and decided to stage a comeback.

“My thought is Karen Gilbert is the establishment cultural problem that I’ve been talking about,” Miller told KRMG.

Her opponent is Alicia Andrews, who is Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic party - and Miller said he’d have to take a closer look at her positions before deciding whether to back her in the race.

“I’ve heard she’s a great person with good intent, she’s very sharp,” he said. “I want to stop short of an endorsement there before I really understand more, you know, her positions.”

As for his future political plans, Miller remained non-commital.

“It’s hard to say right now,” he said. “I’ve got to first square away my family situation.”











