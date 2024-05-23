City does kayak testing for first time on new whitewater flume at Zink Lake

For the first time, testers were actually riding kayaks through the new whitewater flume feature in the Arkansas River at the low-water dam by the new Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge.

The city says they’re doing some fine-tuning on what’s known as ‘wave shapers’ before the flume is opened to the public during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

You can see the video of today’s testing here.

The city also encourages people to go online and check out their water quality monitor for Zink Lake.

The dashboard, which you can find here , contains a wide variety of data including the flow rate, the depth of the lake, and the amount of coliform bacteria in the water at different locations in the river.









