City gives timeline for Tulsa tree debris removal

City of Tulsa officials say the City should have a private contractor lined up by the week of July 10th to start the process of doing the removal of tree debris from homeowners’ properties.

Tim McCorkell with the City says they’ve had City crews, with help from ODOT and Turnpike Authority crews, doing debris removal already.

If you saw one of those crews in your neighborhood, and you didn’t have your debris ready by the curb on the first opportunity for pickup, he says the contractor will be doing a second pass.

“There’ll be people coming back by, so if they don’t have it out right now, when the contract’s in place, the contractor will do a complete sweep of the city again,” McCorkell said.

The City will put the contract out for bid next week.

It will take weeks, or possibly even months, for the contractor to reach every part of the city.

McCorkell says some things to keep in mind:

Your debris needs to be cut to roughly 5-feet in length.

It has to be close to the curb.

It can only be vegetation (no metal, plastic bags, etc.)

Make sure it’s not close to any gas or water meters.

