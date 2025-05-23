City leaders celebrate completion of the Gardens at Central Park in Broken Arrow

City leaders in Broken Arrow celebrated the completion of the Gardens at Central Park Friday.

It’s 33,000 square feet of trees and plants along with new sidewalks, a pergola and a water feature.

Originally planned to be a rose garden, the space ended up featuring Sunflowers, Bell Flowers, Mexican Hat Plant and many more.

“There are lots of plants that will attract pollinators.” Broken Arrow Parks Director Matt Hendren told KRMG.

The City of Broken Arrow partnered with Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful in both design and funding for the project.

The city used $532,000 from the 2018 General Obligation Bond and Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful kicked in $42,000 for the landscape design, water feature and pergola.

The Gardens at Central Park Ribbon Cutting (Skyler Cooper)

Plantings in the gardens include:

Large Canopy Trees: Oaks, Maples, Ginkgoes, and Cypress.

Ornamental Trees: Oklahoma Redbud, Holly, and Serviceberries.

Feature plantings: Agastache, Asters, Butterfly Weed, Joe Pye Weed, Phlox, Bee Balm, Sunflower, Bell Flowers, Mexican Hat Plant, Rue, and Roses.

Herbs: Ornamental Garlic, Chives, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, and Rosemary.