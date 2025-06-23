City leaders, police address string of violence in Tulsa

Since last Wednesday, more than a dozen people have been shot in Tulsa and many of those victims were teenagers.

The latest incident at, Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival , left a 22-year-old dead.

On Monday, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols called a news conference to update Tulsans on how city leaders and police would respond.

First, Mayor Nichols announced a new community violence intervention program.

“The overarching goal of this initiative is to decrease gun-related crimes and homicides in Tulsa.” Mayor Nichols said.

The mayor said the program would be paid for using a nearly $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to decrease gun-related violent crimes and homicides in Tulsa by disrupting cycles of violence within the community.

Police Chief Dennis Larsen announced the creation of a Gun Violence Task Force to further identify the root causes of gun violence in Tulsa in an effort to reduce gun-related violence and get more illegal guns off of Tulsa’s streets.

City leaders said the Tulsa City Council will vote this Wednesday on a new 9 p.m. downtown curfew for those under 18 years old.

If the curfew passes, we’re told Tulsa police would establish a Downtown Tulsa Police Curfew Team to identify unaccompanied minors and ensure they leave downtown before the curfew.

If passed, Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert said the curfew could be in place as soon as Thursday at 9 p.m.

