City of Oilton votes to remove police chief

OILTON, Okla. — The future of the City of Oilton’s police chief was once again up in the air.

In August, Chief John Hefley was put on a performance improvement plan. At the beginning of this month, he was suspended, but the city would not say why.

Tuesday night, Oilton City Council made a decision that many neighbors did not want to become reality: hiring a new police chief.

After a nearly two-hour-long executive session, the Oilton City Council voted to terminate their police chief and hire a new one.

The city council voted to bring in Chris Kirkpatrick as the new Chief of Police.

It’s been two months since the city agreed to keep Police Chief Hefley in his position and just place him on a performance improvement plan.

Then, at the beginning of the month, Hefley was suspended. Now, they are deciding on whether to keep him or put someone else in the position.

“I really don’t know what to expect. You never know with this council,” said concerned neighbor Melissa Dennis. “Are there some good council members there? …There’s some that I’m not so sure. I understand what’s going on. I am a firm believer in if somebody’s doing the job properly, why get rid of him if he’s not, then we need to know why. What’s going on as to why he was fired, what was his wrong that he did whenever he was out here patrolling our streets? I’m not saying there’s anything bad about the ones that we have now. We do have some very good cops — I just don’t understand why are we not being told what’s going on with John Hefley?”

Melissa said that while the current officers in the department do a good job, she wants to know more about who will be the next chief and why they have no information yet on what happened to Chief Hefley, who did not appear at Tuesday’s meeting.

Those who live in Oilton are nervous about what’s to come, but said they did appreciate Chief Hefley.