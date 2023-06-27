City of Sand Springs revokes fireworks permits over storm debris concerns

Fireworks

By Skyler Cooper

Put down that lighter, you’re not allowed to shoot off fireworks in Sand Springs this Independence Day.

The City of Sand Springs revoked permits to discharge fireworks within city limits, according to City Manager Mike Carter.

According to the City, the decision to revoke the permits came after numerous citizens voiced concerns about the amount of dry storm debris still in the area following last week’s wind storm.

“Refunds will be made for those who have acquired them.” The City said in a Facebook post. “The website for permits will be taken offline in the morning. This is only for this year due to conditions.”

A public fireworks show is still planned for July 3rd at Case Community Park.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!