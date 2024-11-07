City of Tulsa acquires former State Farm headquarters to create new public safety center

City of Tulsa Seal City of Tulsa Seal (file photo) (Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced the acquisition of the former State Farm headquarters near East 51st Street and South 129th East Avenue to create a new public safety center.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen, and Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker shared the news of the new facility on Wednesday that will serve as the headquarters for several departments.

The center will create a centralized location for first responders to have stronger coordination and better response times, according to the City.

Relocation is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2025 and is estimated to be fully operational in 2026.

The total cost of the facility is $25.5 million, but the City said it’s part of a larger $45.5 million investment in the facility that they say will improve public safety services in Tulsa.

