City of Tulsa agrees to pay $15 million in wrongful incarceration settlement

Two men who were wrongfully put in prison for 20 years are getting $15 million from the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa City Council voted last week to approve the settlement to Malcolm Scott and De’Marchoe Carpenter.

They were convicted when they were teenagers of first-degree murder, for the 1994 shooting death of 19-year-old Karen Summers, after being identified by witnesses.

But the witnesses later recanted their testimony and three other men gave sworn statements that they were the actual perpetrators.

Scott and Carpenter filed a lawsuit against the City in 2017 after being released from prison, which eventually led to last week’s settlement agreement.