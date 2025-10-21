City of Tulsa agrees to pay $15 million in wrongful incarceration settlement

New Tulsa logo (City of Tulsa)
By Steve Berg

Two men who were wrongfully put in prison for 20 years are getting $15 million from the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa City Council voted last week to approve the settlement to Malcolm Scott and De’Marchoe Carpenter.

They were convicted when they were teenagers of first-degree murder, for the 1994 shooting death of 19-year-old Karen Summers, after being identified by witnesses.

But the witnesses later recanted their testimony and three other men gave sworn statements that they were the actual perpetrators.

Scott and Carpenter filed a lawsuit against the City in 2017 after being released from prison, which eventually led to last week’s settlement agreement.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!