City of Tulsa animal shelter at full capacity

Dogs at Tulsa Animal Services shelter Courtesy: Tulsa Animal Services
By Steve Berg

The winter storm is putting a huge strain on the City of Tulsa’s Animal Services shelter.

They say right now the shelter is completely full.

They say they’ve responded to more than 100 calls for service this week and that 86 of those calls were for animals being left outside in the extreme cold.

They’re asking any local rescue group that can take animals to call them at (918) 596-8010, so they can free up some space at the shelter.

Even though they’re full, they still urge people to call them at (918) 596-8001 or the Tulsa Police non-emergency line at (918) 596-9222 if you see an animal in danger from the cold.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!