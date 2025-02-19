City of Tulsa animal shelter at full capacity

The winter storm is putting a huge strain on the City of Tulsa’s Animal Services shelter.

They say right now the shelter is completely full.

They say they’ve responded to more than 100 calls for service this week and that 86 of those calls were for animals being left outside in the extreme cold.

They’re asking any local rescue group that can take animals to call them at (918) 596-8010, so they can free up some space at the shelter.

Even though they’re full, they still urge people to call them at (918) 596-8001 or the Tulsa Police non-emergency line at (918) 596-9222 if you see an animal in danger from the cold.