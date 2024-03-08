City of Tulsa asking people in Riverwood neighborhood for ideas to improve area

The City of Tulsa will be holding Open Houses in the Riverwood neighborhood to give people there a chance to talk about ways to improve the area.

The Riverwood Neighborhood goes from 51st to 71st, and from Lewis Ave. to Riverside Dr.

The City says people who want to take part in the improvement plan can fill out an online survey, between now and May 5th, at cityoftulsa.org/riverwood.

They’ve also got three open house events starting tomorrow, on March 9th, at Savannah Landing at 1111 E. 60th St. from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The other two are on April 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Inhofe Plaza at 6565 S. Newport Ave. and on May 4th from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Park at 6002 S. Riverside Dr.

The City of Tulsa wants to eventually create a Riverwood Advisory Council, which it says will be made up of community leaders, partners, and local business and property owners.

Once they identify some goals and create strategies, they say the Tulsa City Council will look for funding and work to develop the capacity of local leadership.

