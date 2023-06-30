City of Tulsa asking U.S. Supreme Court to hear tribal sovereignty case

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday that he’s authorized city attorneys to request the U.S. Supreme Court take up the Hooper v. The City of Tulsa case.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Justin Hooper, ultimately saying Tulsa police can’t cite Native Americans for traffic violations on Indian land.

Mayor Bynum said it started with the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision in 2020.

“Tulsa went from not knowing we were in a reservation at all to being the largest American city within a reservation.” Bynum wrote on Facebook.

After a few years of trying to trying to figure out if city ordinances apply to everyone in Tulsa, Bynum said the answer remains unclear after a federal district court agreed with the City, but the federal court of appeals agreed a tribal citizen (Hooper).

“This leaves us one last venue to clear it up: the United States Supreme Court.” Bynum said.

Bynum said he respects tribal sovereignty and said the City will follow whatever the Supreme Court decides, but said they need to know what federal law allows.

“To that end, we are already in contact with our overlapping tribal governments to establish operating practices that will guide the work of our governments moving forward.”