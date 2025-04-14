City of Tulsa: Four-way stop at East 71st Street and South Wheeling Avenue until Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said there will be a four-way stop at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Wheeling Avenue until Wednesday.

The City said the traffic signal is temporarily out of service for improvements at the intersection.

“During this time, the intersection will operate as a four-way stop with flashing signals to ensure the safety and efficiency of traffic flow,” the City of Tulsa said.

The outage is scheduled to last until Wednesday, April 16.

“Drivers should be aware of potential delays and are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly,” the City said.

We will monitor the situation each day and keep you updated on slowdowns through the intersection on your way to work, and on the way back home.